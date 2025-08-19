BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Alex Jones, host of InfoWars, Full Show & Chay Bowes on Sanchez Effect
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
61 views • 4 weeks ago

Alex Jones, host of InfoWars on Sanchez Effect

Decided to post the whole show instead of more clips. Time saving. Cynthia

The beginning is more with correspondent Chay Bowes 'Irishman in Russia', then Alex Jones on the second half. 

On the latest episode of RT's 'Sanchez Effect', journalist Alex Jones, who has faced relentless persecution from the CIA for exposing uncomfortable truths, takes aim at European leaders. He reveals how the NATO-American and European banking alliance morphed into a globalist machine post-World War Two as it attempts to dominate the global finance but is largely stumbling due to its own incompetence. Jones argues that the West tried to weaponize Ukraine in a desperate bid to weaken Russia and stave off its own economic decline but ultimately failed.

Trump now sees the bigger picture. His recent meeting with Zelensky and EU leaders showcased who truly calls the shots.

Also, Rick and RT correspondent Chay Bowes delve into how Trump has effectively put European leaders in their place and what this means for the future of the Ukraine conflict. Get ready for sharp, fresh analysis of the pivotal Alaska and Washington talks – only on RT!

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
