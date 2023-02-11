BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Police: State authority on the leash of global masterminds | www.kla.tv/25072
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
161 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 02/11/2023

In 2022, the image of police as friends and helpers has once again suffered in large parts of the population. Be it the exaggerated harshness with which police officers acted against peaceful demonstrators at some demonstrations. Or the house searches and confiscations with critics of the Corona measures and the arrests of various activists. All this not only left a bitter aftertaste, but also question marks: Where have we ended up, and how on earth did we get there?

👉 https://kla.tv/25072


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


01_EUROPOL – the untamed instrument of power


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Europol#Ziele

https://netzpolitik.org/2022/europol-in-der-kritik-zuviel-daten-zu-wenig-aufsicht/


02_EUROPOL – globally „connected“


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catherine_De_Bolle

https://genderchampions.com/champions?page=6


03_EUROPOL – Organ of the military power complex


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palantir_Technologies

https://www.kritische-polizisten.de/2020/04/palantir-gotham/

https://test.rtde.tech/tag/Palantir/


04_EUROGENDFOR: Mercenaries in action against citizens


https://eurogendfor.org/integrated-police-units/

https://unser-deutschland.com/2020/06/03/eurogendfor-wahrheit-oder-verschwoerungstheorie/

https://www.derstandard.at/story/1389857860322/welche-befugnisse-hat-die-europaeische-gendarmerietruppe-egf

https://qpress.de/2012/11/29/eurogendfor-schutztruppe-oder-europaische-todesschwadron/


06_Interpol – privately financed world police force


https://polizei.gv.at/wien/publikationen/geschichte/interpol.aspx

https://www.zeit.de/politik/ausland/2021-11/ahmed-nasser-al-raisi-interpol-praesident-foltervorwuerfe

www.interpol.int/en/Who-we-are/Our-funding

www.tageblatt.lu/headlines/wer-finanziert-interpol-polizei-organisation-stoesst-auf-kritik-aus-luxemburg/


07_Interpol – stooge of the WEF


https://punkt4.info/en/die-ausgaben/details/news/weltwirtschaftsforum-gruendet-zentrum-fuer-cybersicherheit/punkt4-edition-name/limmatstadt/punkt4-edition-section/6471.html


https://www.interpol.int/fr/Actualites-et-evenements/Actualites/2017/INTERPOL-supports-public-private-partnerships-to-combat-cybercrime-at-World-Economic-Forum

https://www.contralegem.ch/2022/05/16/wovor-f%C3%BCrchtet-sich-das-world-economic-forum/#top


https://aibusiness.com/verticals/wef-and-interpol-draw-up-best-practices-for-using-facial-recognition-in-law-enforcement


08_Police chiefs – hand-picked extended arm of politics


https://www.berlin.de/polizei/allgemeine-seiten/artikel.40141.php

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_Slowik

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polizei_Berlin

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polizeipr%C3%A4sident

https://www.emma.de/artikel/barbara-slowik-die-polizeichefin-337977

https://www.landtag.nrw.de/Dokumentenservice/portal/WWW/dokumentenarchiv/Dokument/MMST16-967.pdf;jsessionid=AE8A982F89FDD4DC5C2F2F7C6FC11558


09_Former Nazi general built underground army


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bundesgrenzschutz

https://de.wikibrief.org/wiki/Anton_Grasser

https://www.daserste.de/unterhaltung/film/themenabend-grundrechte-terror/chronologie/geheimdienst-ueberwachung-102.html

Keywords
policedemonstrationscoronainterpolglobal masterminds
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy