Vietnam Veteran Roger Helle | America Then And Now | Anatomy of the Church and State #14:
1 view • 07/09/2023

Vietnam Veteran, Ministry Leader, and Patriot Post writer Roger Helle joins me to discuss the current state of America and how it compares with the Vietnam/Civil Rights era. How does this  current moment in time compare? Are we under or more or less strife than we were back then? Join us to get a detailed perspective!


Roger is a former Marine who did 3 tours of duty in Vietnam, being injured on all 3 tours and awarded the Bronze Star medal with combat “V”, three Purple Heart medals, two personal Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry medals, a Good Conduct medal and others. He later went on to be the Executive Director of Teen Challenge Center, a ministry that opens homes for men women bound by addiction. In 2018 he and his wife opened their own ministry, “Roger Helle Ministries” which mentors other “faith-based” programs and nonprofits using their experience of 40 years of non-profit ministry.  He also currently writes for  the news analysis, website Patriot Post.

FOLLOW ROGER

Roger Helle Ministries

http://www.rogerhelleministries.org


The Patriot Post

https://patriotpost.us/contributors/506



