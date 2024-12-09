Vision: The Mark will come as a Friend and Solution 12/09/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares a powerful vision from Astrid Langworth, that shows us that the Mark of the Beast, in the beginning, seem like a convenience, but gradually it will become the only way to buy or sell. It shows that the Mark of the Beast will be the only way that you can get healthcare or participate in society in any way!

00:00 – Thank you for your Help

02:37 – The Mark

09:50 – Being Deceived

15:14 – Signs to Watch For

17:01 – Preparations

20:41 – How would it affect you

23:27 – Jesus Warns Urgently





