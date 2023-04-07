Burning shame

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Contempt for the underage turns into contempt for the country.
But ... having this very country both in front and behind ... you can neglect some of the attributes of international relations ...
Wanted by the International Criminal Court, war criminal Putin spoke to the new ambassadors of a number of countries. After his speech, he said goodbye, but the newly arrived ambassadors from different countries contemptuously refused to clap the dictator.
"That's it," he said after a pause, adding that "this is where the ceremony ends" due to "health restrictions."
“All the best to you, thank you,” he again addressed the ambassadors, but he was again ignored and did not clap.
I think this is the last credential ceremony where the press was.
As you and I remember, our dictator is very sensitive to public humiliation.