Recite the Angel of Peace Prayer three times a day until the meeting between the two Presidents on August 15, 2025
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6933-recite-the-angel-of-peace-prayer-three-times-a-day-until-the-meeting-between-the-two-presidents-on-august-15-2025/
----------------
August 15th - The Assumption of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary Into Heaven
https://www.tldm.org/news6/assumption.htm