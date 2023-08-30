Explore The Impact Of Mental Illness Globally 🌍📊

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🧠 Explore how the Mental Health Matters all around the world with the help of statistical data shared by Dr. Stephen Hinshaw a Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at UC San Francisco. 📊🎙️ https://bit.ly/3qRi71G
🤯 5%: Those severely affected by mental illness or substance abuse, facing significant challenges.
😔 25-30%: A quarter of the population experiences moderately severe mental health issues.
🌟 Half the World: Over a lifetime, approximately 50% of individuals will encounter some form of mental disorder.
🌐 Let's prioritize mental health worldwide. It's more common than you might think. 💪💙