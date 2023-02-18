BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHO WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES 2024 PLAN
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
224 views • 02/18/2023

Dr. Jane Ruby show


Feb 17, 2023


Due to an impressive number of requests, the Dr. Jane Ruby Show reruns WHO whistleblower, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger and her stunning evidence of WHO crimes against humanity. This is The Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you're about to enter Truth in Medicine.

Dr. Stuckelberger Telegram: https://t.me/Dr_Astrid_Stuckelberger

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29wv88-live-7pm-est-who-whistleblower-exposes-2024-plan.html


healthcriminalsmedicinewhocrimes against humanitywhistleblowertruth in medicinedr astrid stuckelbergerdr jane rubydr rubydr jane2024 plan
