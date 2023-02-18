© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby show
Feb 17, 2023
Due to an impressive number of requests, the Dr. Jane Ruby Show reruns WHO whistleblower, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger and her stunning evidence of WHO crimes against humanity. This is The Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you're about to enter Truth in Medicine.
Dr. Stuckelberger Telegram: https://t.me/Dr_Astrid_Stuckelberger
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29wv88-live-7pm-est-who-whistleblower-exposes-2024-plan.html