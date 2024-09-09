BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian soldier with a can of gasoline alone burns Ukrainian BMP in Kursk
The Prisoner
316 views • 8 months ago

The brave soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces, who continue to commit unreasonable acts, have again damaged an infantry fighting vehicle of Ukrainian Army in the Kursk region of Russia. Russian military correspondent released a short clip on Telegram channel on September 9, 2024, showing Russian scouts discovering a Kiev regime BMP parked and temporarily abandoned by the crews on a street in the village of Malaya Loknya. However, the condition of the street seems to indicate that there was an attack there earlier for unknown reasons. Driving a car, the Russian soldier single-handedly approached and proceeded to process the apparently intact BMP, dousing it with a prepared can of gasoline!

Without thinking twice, the soldier confidently rushed to the car, which was previously parked a few meters from the BMP's position. Russian drones continued to film scenes of conventional destruction of the Ukrainian armor, and the flames slowly burned it to all parts, where one of the BMP was being turned into scrap metal. So far, Russian forces have destroyed Ukrainian vehicles, including NATO-supplied ones, at a stunning rate in Kursk, on a fertile plain with abundant produce, while the Kiev regime continues to pressure Western countries to donate more money, and weapons.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
kurskifvukrainian bmp
