Why You Are Rejected!

Sunday Morning Live 8 September 2024





In this episode, I delve into philosophical questions and personal reflections inspired by listener inquiries and recent events, particularly the Turpin family's true crime story. We discuss the challenges of achieving happiness amid profound wrongdoing, the implications of moral failure, and the importance of a strong moral compass in a deceptive culture.

I also reflect on the tension between personal ambition and societal expectations, sharing experiences of backlash when raising standards. Our conversation touches on evolving social norms regarding relationships and the impact on individual growth.

We conclude with insights on aging, encouraging listeners to embrace life's complexities and pursue fulfillment. Self-reflection and open dialogue on morality and human connections are central themes throughout the episode.





