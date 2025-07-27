© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“There will be many, many more deaths unless the Israelis allow proper food to get in”.
Nick Maynard is a surgeon who has just been in Gaza. He spoke to me about the malnutrition and death he saw when there.
The images coming from Gaza are unbearable but I urge you not to look away.
Source @Real World News
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/