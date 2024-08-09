Treasonous Ted Walz & JD Vance's Foreign Policy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & addressed my commentary:
• Here’s Where Tim Walz Stands on Six Key Issues — From Guns to Abortion and Childcare
https://19thnews.org/2024/08/tim-walz-views-abortion-education-lgbtq-guns-caregiving/
* VP Candidate Tim Walz Does NOT Believe in Free Speech
https://thenewamerican.com/us/vp-candidate-tim-walz-does-not-believe-in-free-speech/
* DC Draino's X Page
https://x.com/DC_Draino/status/1821232243051766175
* Minnesota's Bill of Rights
https://law.justia.com/constitution/minnesota/Article1.html
* Minnesota Statues 609.385 - Treason
https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/cite/609.385
* JD Vance’s Vision For a New Foreign Policy is a Major Paradigm Shift for America
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/jd-vances-vision-for-a-new-foreign-policy-is-a-major-paradigm-shift-for-america/?utm_source=most_recent&utm_campaign=usa
