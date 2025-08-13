LESS THAN 2 YEARS AGO BIGTECH404 WAS IRONICALLY CELEBRATING JEWS FOR BEING WINNERS ₪ WISHING HE WAS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Comment from one of the chats [the owner can come claim credit, if they so wish]:
"He is talking about a demon. So Big Tech is admitting that he entreats with demons. Smooth moth ex-lax. Big Tech, you cannot control a demon. It will control you, moron."
Dragoon - Less than 2 years ago @BigTech404 was "ironically" celebrating jews for being winners and wishing he was a jew.
Source: https://x.com/RealDragoon5/status/1920250455839453557
Thumbnail: https://x.com/RealDragoon5/status/1920252056352256027
Who is this guy? He has a stream? He’s just another grifter? 😂
https://x.com/deutschristen/status/1920251114072461727
Yup, he's been grifting off of multiple different communities for money so that he can eventually betray them for "content" and his own amusement.
He admits to doing it here.