© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2lc4te3ad8
WHISTLEBLOWERS 7.1.23 @12PM: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP3)
Three CCP-cultivated spies, Weijian Shan, Jho Low, and Bruno Wu, have been using unrestricted legal warfare to attack Guo Wengui and bribe White House insiders to repatriate him.
三个中共培养的间谍， 他们是单伟建， 刘特佐（Jho Low) 和 吴征( Bruno Wu)，一直在用法律超限战攻击郭文贵，用收买贿赂白宫内部人士遣返郭文贵。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@mosenglish @moschinese