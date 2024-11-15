BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mind Control Experiments on Kids: Drug addicted, Depressed, Suicidal by Design w/ Eric Meder
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
73 views • 6 months ago

Sarah Westall


Eric Meder joins the program to discuss his critical thinking education for kids and young adults, After School Talks. His ground breaking program helps kids and young adults navigate the woke left and woke right mind field. He shares practical advice to better equip the entire family as the attacks on the minds of our youth continue in full gear. You can see more and receive a lesson at https://afterschooltalks.com/?add-to-cart=444&variation_id=448&coupon_code=webinar-monthly

*

MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
newskidsmind controlmk ultraexperimentsdepressedsarah westallmass mind controldrug addictedsuicidal by designeric meder
