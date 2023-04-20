BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Vishal Mangalwadi—The Book That Made Your World
April 20, 2023: My special guest this week is Mr. Vishal Mangalwadi, author of 25 books, including this important one: The Book That Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization. During this interview we discuss how the words, the phrases, the teachings of the Bible have given meaning, structure and freedom to peoples, the cultures and the institutions of many countries, including Canada and India . . . and how those freedoms are at risk as governments and academics have abandoned the Word of God.

 

Vishal Mangalwadi will be doing a speaking tour of Ontario, beginning in Ottawa: April 23 and including Mississauga: April 25, Brampton: April 26, Toronto: April 27, Burlington / Hamilton: April 28, and St Catharines: April 29 (2023). For a complete tour itinerary, visit: https://vishal2023.oakstudycentre.ca/schedule/

 

To learn more about Vishal Mangalwadi or access his books and other resources, visit: https://www.revelationmovement.com


