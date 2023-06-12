NFL Quarterback Gives Game Plan on How to Be Intentional With Our Kids - Jeff Kemp

You’re going to leave a legacy in some manner - how will you be remembered? This is a question posed by Jeff Kemp, the founder of Men Huddle, where he coaches men on how to build deep levels of friendship and share what’s most important in their lives with each other on a regular basis. Jeff played in the NFL for 11 years, and he shares how his father imparted wisdom that he applied to raising his own children. Jeff also discusses the high points of his parenting journey, revealing that he was present, that he had fun playing with his kids doing things they wanted to do, and that he was intentional in fostering his relationship with them. In addition, he gives ideas on how parents can provide unconditional love and encouragement to their children.







TAKEAWAYS





Everyone needs to be fathered by a perfect father, and thankfully, we all have one in God our heavenly father





Your kids will respect you more if you are able to admit and apologize when you are wrong





As your kids mature, parents need to take a step back and allow their kids to gain some independence





Find a way to take interest in what your children are interested in and make time to talk with them about what is going on in their lives







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Free Men Huddle Playbook: https://bit.ly/3OIh65v

Hat and Shirt from Julia Gentry: https://thejuliagentry.com/





🔗 CONNECT WITH JEFF KEMP

Website: https://jeffkempteam.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeff.kemp.7796

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JeffKempTeam

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user82502861





🔗 CONNECT WITH FACING THE BLITZ

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FacingtheBlitzbook





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/