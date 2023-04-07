Discussion with Steve Franssen: Is Physical Discipline Biblical:

Cross Talk News





Apr 6, 2023





Edward Szall is joined by the author Steve Franssen to discuss Steve's book "Peaceful Parenting" and to have an honest discussion on whether or not physical child discipline like spanking is biblical.

Order Steve Franssen's book here:

https://www.amazon.com/Peaceful-Parenting-Steven-Franssen/dp/B08N99YM6F





