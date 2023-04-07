BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Discussion with Steve Franssen: Is Physical Discipline Biblical:
High Hopes
High Hopes
6 views • 04/07/2023

Cross Talk News


Apr 6, 2023


Edward Szall is joined by the author Steve Franssen to discuss Steve's book "Peaceful Parenting" and to have an honest discussion on whether or not physical child discipline like spanking is biblical.

Order Steve Franssen's book here:

https://www.amazon.com/Peaceful-Parenting-Steven-Franssen/dp/B08N99YM6F


Donate To Lauren's Legal Defense Fund here: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendLauren


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gnosg-live-8pm-discussion-with-steve-franssen-is-physical-discipline-biblical.html

Keywords
christianbiblicalpeaceful parentingspankingedward szallcross talksteve franssenphysical discipline
