Detailed FOOD FOREST Planning In New Port Richey Florida with CC Brown!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To all students and teachers of Permaculture and Food Forests, you may love this video! Huge thanks to Carlos Cuellar Brown (CC Brown) for his Permaculture expertise and wisdom, his guidance in helping create our Bigfoot Food Forest become a reality in New Port Richey Florida, to create a BIG-FOOTPRINT on the map while developers are buying land and condos are being built all around. We have a great opportunity with this project, and slowly but surely we will help provide for the community in numerous ways.
Links of Carlos:
https://carloscuellarbrown.wixsite.com/author
More videos on our project: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbLEqp0m9bFKUq2cg4C15z2h
Our chat channel for event updates and more: https://t.me/bigfootfoodforest
Bigfoot Food Forest Florida YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BigfootFoodForest
#BigfootFoodForest #FutureOfAbundance #FreedomThroughNature #SustainableLiving #FoodForest #NewPortRichey #AbundantFuture #Permaculture #SelfSufficiency #CommunityResilience