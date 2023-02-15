REPUBLICONSPIRACY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Click on this link: https://gospelnewsnetwork.org/2022/06/23/updated-full-list-of-food-facility-fires-in-the-usa-from-2020-2022/
Am I a conspiracy theorist if I say that law enforcement should dedicate its limited resources to this mystery rather than trying to imprison the left's political opposition??????