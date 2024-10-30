BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sasha Latypova Is A Complete FRAUD Here Is The Proof! This Was Too Easy! All Links In The Description
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
166 followers
114 views • 7 months ago

NNI Retrospective Video: Creating a National Initiative (Trailer 3 min.) https://youtu.be/X4lgotKZ1Dc?si=mnMQTP0gqXHibP-f

.

https://www.nano.gov/

.

NNI Physical & Cyber Infrastructure: National Nanotechnology Coordinated Infrastructure (NNCI) https://youtu.be/kYOsO-UTUno?si=ZW5AnBfLDQZBn3-w

.

MIT's "mind reading" wearable let's you silently interact with all your devices https://youtu.be/VnMS8WMDDhs?si=fE65_g1tBRNw_UX_

.

Wireless System can Power and Communicate with Tiny Devices inside the Body (Full Video) https://youtu.be/YK2j6VV7sZ0?si=4nUWzIK790XG0mFN

.

MIT Media Lab: In-Vivo Networking: Powering and communicating with tiny battery-free devices inside the body https://www.media.mit.edu/projects/ivn-in-vivo-networking/overview/

.

MIT Explained: Optogenetics https://youtu.be/Nb07TLkJ3Ww?si=cpEeS0MuTxwh0Mpz

.

ITU J-FET Scope and topics https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/about.aspx

.

2017 Industrial Cyberphysical Systems: A Backbone of the Fourth Industrial Revolution | IEEE Journals & Magazine | IEEE Xplore https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7883993

.

2017 Improved MAC access under IEEE 802.15.6 WBAN standard | IEEE Conference Publication | IEEE Xplore

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7993819

.

"What is the Fourth Industrial Revolution? by Prof Klaus Schwab"

https://youtu.be/7xUk1F7dyvI?si=v22b3SWwJVVsoxKZ

.

VigiAccess

https://www.vigiaccess.org/

.

Tal Zaks, the Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)"

https://rumble.com/v381lu5-august-16-2023.html

.

Moderna: "Hacking the software of life."

(PAGE CHANGED) https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development

THANK GOD FOR THE WAYBACK MACHINE:

http://web.archive.org/web/20201116152329/https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development

.

PFIZER:

"mRNA technology is a good fit for gene editing. We want to make these editing proteins for just a short period of time to modify the genome. And producing the editing enzymes transiently helps to reduce the potential for off-target effects."

Seng Cheng, Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of the Rare Disease Research Unit at Pfizer.

https://rumble.com/v37ir8i-august-14-2023.html


https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory

.

FDA: What is Gene Therapy?

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/cellular-gene-therapy-products/what-gene-therapy

.

DARPA | World Economic Forum

https://www.weforum.org/organizations/darpa/

Keywords
trump20242030covid
