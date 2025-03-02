Ep. 1813: Big Brother at the Border & Government Pays $2.5M - But

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a lengthy rant & narrated these footnotes:
* From KrisAnne Hall, Liberty Addict X Account
https://www.facebook.com/LokiLuck03/posts/pfbid0AzfK6SHAiJUJJQDAPuTiqCzwwMx7diMrwv5Qhy4NuShRsEVvusA9GKakrgNu8febl?rdid=SZdeKy8GQWgwVH2G#
* Big Brother at the Border: Max Blumenthal’s Airport Interrogation and the Chilling of Free Speech
https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-02-28-max-blumenthals-airport-interrogation-chilling-free-speech.html
* Max Blumenthal’s Brave UN Speech on Ukraine
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2675036669300663&ref=sharing
* Government Pays $2.5 Million to Person Injured by COVID Vaccine — But 98% of Claims Are Denied
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cicp-payout-covid-vaccine-injury/
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#Journalism #VaccineInjuries #PoliticalCorruption #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance