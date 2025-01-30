BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Using The Body as A Wire" IOB How your body can play an integral role in wearable security | Shreyas Sen | TEDxIndianapolis
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6NKGX-sinOA

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884449326534914431?t=566pUf3Zri5TgZerTl5qHg&s=19


Introduced in Senate (04/12/2016)

Directed Energy Weapon Systems Acquisition Act of 2016

https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/senate-bill/2778

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884486529361346790?t=ruw2_AYCde4auQr_JbuO-w&s=19

.

Why would the DOJ -National Institute of Justicebe spending tax payers money on “Personal Telemetry Using Wireless Body Area

Networks”???

DOJ - Biometric Identity Based on Intra-Body Communication Channel Characteristics and Machine Learning


This study proposed and validated using the Intra-body communications channel as a biometric identity.


Abstract

Combining experimental measurements collected from five subjects and two multi-layer tissue mimicking materials’ phantoms, different machine learning algorithms were used and compared to test and validate using the channel characteristics and features as a biometric identity for subject identification.https://www.ojp.gov/library/publications/biometric-identity-based-intra-body-communication-channel-characteristics-and

trump20242030covid
