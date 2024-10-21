Waiting on God Teaches Patience, Builds Character, and Draws Us to Him - Sharla Fritz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When God puts His children in a waiting room, it can be the best place to stop and learn more about Him. Sharla Fritz said these waiting periods are where He teaches us about patience, where He molds our character, and where He draws us closer to Him. Sharla is the author of eight Bible studies and a public speaker. She describes waiting as a “tool to grow our faith and to transform our hearts.” In our modern culture, we are used to getting what we want instantly. But it’s hard to build character through instant gratification. Sharla discusses some of the lessons we can learn from waiting for God’s answer and how we can embrace true rest and reliance on Him during those sometimes very difficult seasons of patience and trust.
TAKEAWAYS
A delay can be a blessing because it forces us to depend on God and we can always pray while we are waiting
Just because God doesn’t answer our prayers or answer them quickly does not mean He doesn’t love us, but He knows the best for us
Sometimes God has different plans for us that are better than what we desire or can imagine
The children of Israel waited to be freed from slavery for 400 years
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Give a Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3HyZmWA
Waiting video: https://bit.ly/3ZH2Ak8
Waiting book: https://amzn.to/4fc1lhn
Soul Rest Video Course: https://bit.ly/3N23qQQ
Free Devotional: https://www.sharlafritz.com/freebies/
🔗 CONNECT WITH SHARLA FRITZ
Website: https://sharlafritz.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharla.fritz.7/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Sharlafritz
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
GABB Wireless: http://gabb.com/tina
Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/