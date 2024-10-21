BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Waiting on God Teaches Patience, Builds Character, and Draws Us to Him - Sharla Fritz
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
14 views • 7 months ago

When God puts His children in a waiting room, it can be the best place to stop and learn more about Him. Sharla Fritz said these waiting periods are where He teaches us about patience, where He molds our character, and where He draws us closer to Him. Sharla is the author of eight Bible studies and a public speaker. She describes waiting as a “tool to grow our faith and to transform our hearts.” In our modern culture, we are used to getting what we want instantly. But it’s hard to build character through instant gratification. Sharla discusses some of the lessons we can learn from waiting for God’s answer and how we can embrace true rest and reliance on Him during those sometimes very difficult seasons of patience and trust.



TAKEAWAYS


A delay can be a blessing because it forces us to depend on God and we can always pray while we are waiting


Just because God doesn’t answer our prayers or answer them quickly does not mean He doesn’t love us, but He knows the best for us


Sometimes God has different plans for us that are better than what we desire or can imagine


The children of Israel waited to be freed from slavery for 400 years



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Give a Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3HyZmWA

Waiting video: https://bit.ly/3ZH2Ak8

Waiting book: https://amzn.to/4fc1lhn

Soul Rest Video Course: https://bit.ly/3N23qQQ

Free Devotional: https://www.sharlafritz.com/freebies/


🔗 CONNECT WITH SHARLA FRITZ

Website: https://sharlafritz.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharla.fritz.7/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Sharlafritz


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

GABB Wireless: http://gabb.com/tina

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
spiritualgodspiritualityisraelreligionfaithpeacespirittina griffinsharla fritz
