Advancement of 🅾️ Group: Airborne Troops Stormed the Stronghold and Captured AFU Fighters near Kremennaya.

➡️After Russian artillery targeted Ukrainian fortifications, the assault group of paratroopers launched an attack. The armored group on BMD-4M provided fire support to the VDV fighters.

➡️Some Ukrainian soldiers, seeking to preserve their lives, surrendered as prisoners. The resisting fighters were eliminated.