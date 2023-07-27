© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Advancement of 🅾️ Group: Airborne Troops Stormed the Stronghold and Captured AFU Fighters near Kremennaya.
➡️After Russian artillery targeted Ukrainian fortifications, the assault group of paratroopers launched an attack. The armored group on BMD-4M provided fire support to the VDV fighters.
➡️Some Ukrainian soldiers, seeking to preserve their lives, surrendered as prisoners. The resisting fighters were eliminated.