Quo Vadis





July 20, 2023





In this video we share Messages to Gisella Cardia on the Chastisement and Refuge.





The following comes from a message of God the Father to Gisella on March 10, 2022.





I, your Father, am here to remind you that I love you all.





Do not be afraid, my Son was the first man taken and called a heretic by the fathers of the Church.





So what are you afraid of?





Do not be afraid.





He has overcome death and I will always be with you.





Why don't you understand?





Because humanity does not understand that I love you all and as a Father, I feel the duty to stand by you, protecting you.





As a Father, I will protect you from all those who will call you heretics.





Do not worry.





Look now how everything will fall apart.





Your shelter will also be ready for that time.





I am soliciting everything, so that when Mary Most Holy tells you that it is time to go, you will have to go to the blue cross and there you will never be touched, because I personally sanctified that place.





Don't worry, let go of human things and have Faith, everything will be done as per my project.





The angels, in the place blessed by me, will protect you and make you safe, they will make you invisible and I will not let you lack for anything.





I am a good Father, but I am a just Father.





I love you my children, I love you so much, do not be afraid, do not fear, everything you will have will be only by my grace.





Now I leave you.





Your Father, Amen.





And on March 12, 2022 Our Lady shared this message with Gisella Cardia on a similar theme:





Children, thank you for having responded to my call in your heart.





My children, the skies are invaded by darkness, which will take many souls including those of the Church.





Accept your brothers without fear, because it could happen to you too.





My children, to give you consolation I tell you, that after the rubble on earth, you will see the new Jerusalem descend and it will be similar to paradise.





The world will be reborn and bow before God, there will be world conversion including China, you will have many years of peace, harmony and a lot of love between brothers, do not be afraid, because this purification will be necessary to be reborn all over again.





The hand and the protection on this Blessed hill (Trevignano Romano hill) will always be there and will serve to convert many people.





One day you will see the angels present here, as they will manifest themselves with the Savior's crown on their hands and with the sound of the harps, they will sing Praises and Hymns to the Lord.





Now I leave you with my motherly blessing in the name of the Father of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4zjZjjs11g