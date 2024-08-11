BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
OFF THE RAILS ☤ JAMIE DLUX
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
65 views • 9 months ago

We do have real life superheroes among us; VfB knows that Jamie Dlux is one ♔


There was a snafu last night, thus, no episode of HOAXBUSTERS; hopefully next week; will try to make the Jolly Roger a couple days from now


Said just recently on-air that people absolutely love spectacle, but no one enjoys seeing how the trick is performed...no one but VfB and a select few others; this explains why every one of the scumbags in the video being presented can afford their idlest whim, while Jamie can't maintain a P.O. Box to receive donations


Regardless, we know that these are tricks, and we refuse to be fooled


Another reason for re-posting this is to hammer home the nature of the multi-pronged attack


Were you aware that Sesame Street was pimping out the vax?


Are you surprised?


They also championed the #TRANSAPOCALYPSE ⚤


OFF THE RAILS

Published 12/26/2021

Other Platforms, Tips & Support:

https://dluxnation.com


Want to support me & my work?

PayPal https://paypal.me/jamiedlux

Venmo https://venmo.com/jamie-dlux

Cashapp https://cash.app/$dluxnation

Merch https://fuckin-stoned.creator-spring.com/

Patreon https://www.patreon.com/jamiedlux

Follow me on twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jamiedlux


Sources

Media Bear - Vaxxination Street https://youtu.be/kKjGjzVlx58


Rogan/McCullough Full https://brandnewtube.com/v/bkkyw4


Sanjay Sesame https://youtu.be/AavcKU53adw

Battle Hymn (book 2011) https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/19213385-battle-hymn


Gupta/Clinton/Gates 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFZW0rv9yLY&t=162s


Population Control (book 2015) https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/24828104-population-control


Ted & Sanjay 2019 https://youtu.be/XIyViBTPPJ8


Ted & the Planeteers https://youtu.be/lmXDbKlX9CI

No More PO BOX - I couldn’t afford it anymore


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/rQVRux_hD9I/

wprpngeorgia guidestoneswhite genocidesesame streetted turnertransapocalypsecovidiocracyvfbmulti pronged attackdr sanjay guptajamie dluxhoaxbustersspectacledr rochelle wallinsky
