OFF THE RAILS ☤ JAMIE DLUX

We do have real life superheroes among us; VfB knows that Jamie Dlux is one ♔





There was a snafu last night, thus, no episode of HOAXBUSTERS; hopefully next week; will try to make the Jolly Roger a couple days from now





Said just recently on-air that people absolutely love spectacle, but no one enjoys seeing how the trick is performed...no one but VfB and a select few others; this explains why every one of the scumbags in the video being presented can afford their idlest whim, while Jamie can't maintain a P.O. Box to receive donations





Regardless, we know that these are tricks, and we refuse to be fooled





Another reason for re-posting this is to hammer home the nature of the multi-pronged attack





Were you aware that Sesame Street was pimping out the vax?





Are you surprised?





They also championed the #TRANSAPOCALYPSE ⚤





OFF THE RAILS

Published 12/26/2021

