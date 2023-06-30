© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2kuqy00c7b
6/29/2023 【Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: Mr. Miles Guo has repeatedly pointed out that the World Economic Forum is an international version of the CCP, aiming to spread the CCP's tyranny and oppression globally. The New Federal State of China strongly opposes the agenda of the World Economic Forum!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/29/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：郭文贵先生多次指出，世界经济论坛是国际版的中共，其目的是将中共的暴政和压迫输送到全球。我们新中国联邦坚决反对世界经济论坛的议程！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平