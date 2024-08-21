Uncovering World-Tyranny and its war strategies / David Icke

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The British investigative journalist and educator David Icke connects apparently independent current events in a brilliant way on the 20th AZK conference. He reveals the ONE underlying conspiracy. His motto: “Know the goal, then you will see the way leading there!” In the interview he does not mince his words and shows also how even free educators are in danger to support the development of a centrally dictated global dystopia. This presentation is a MUST-SEE for every truth seeker.