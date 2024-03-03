Salamander Space Marines VS Baby Yoda _ Animation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hey guys! This is a parody of Salamanders meeting Grogu or more commonly known as Baby Yoda. This is a play on the idea that the Salamanders are the kindest Space Marines and how that relates to Xenos. I went a little experimental with the style of the animation going for a pixel animation style in something you'd find in a lot retro games or modern indie games. My other animation style didn't really work as well with this dialoge so I tried something new. As always thanks for watching! And I'm looking forward to doing more Warhammer 40k parody animation in the future!