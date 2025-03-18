Marco Rubio tells Brennan ‘You Should Watch the News’ Exposes His Goofball Belief That We Should ALL Watch "The News" And Trust What it Shows





Actually Guys Rubio KNOWS "The News" is the last place you should watch in events like this if you want to learn the truth about whats really going on and whats truly happening.





Dont be so easily fooled and tricked by goofball polticians like Rubio telling you to trust the spicy headlines of what "The News" says and what it shows you.





We all know how the media lies lies lies so much and exaggerates so much and always makes up false bs stories.





Remember all "the news" BS talk during the last 5 years about covid? Remember all the BS talk about J6 protesters who were all called "violent mobs of insurrectionist and racists attacking democracy and the capital" blah blah blah? Remember that?? Replace the words in recent headlines of "Columbia Hamas Terrorist Supporters" with "J6 maga violent domestic terrorist insurrectionists" it will then ALL start to make sense. GET IT?





The similarity of "The News" headlines years ago during J6 and "the News" headlines NOW with the Columbia protesters are so similar. Replace the words "Columbia students" with "J6 maga supporters" see how it fits? The news is playing everyone right now just like it did on january 6th. It played the Democrats like violins back then with the J6 event, and now its "flipped it" to play the Republicans like violins with the Columbia protesters now.





Its all about mind control guys, the news is always purposely trying to control everyone beliefs and play them like violins and sheep. All sides all groups everyone right left democrats republicans makes no difference to the mockingbird media.





The Columbia news stories always portraying columbia protesters as violent and how they make Jewish students feel unsafe. "I dont feel safe" "I dont feel safe" was the bogus mantra LIE they played 24/7 and I made a vid about it back in April EXPOSING this obvious blatant LIE >>> Columbia University Jewish students overblown Anti-Semitism fears??? Truth vs Fiction/Lies/Exaggerations/Fabrications/Fraud. Repost April 2024 Vid - Multiple onscene walks & visits to Columbia University campus documenting the excessive hate everywhere NOT .. Click rumble link here to watch and see the truth >>> https://rumble.com/v6q9fyi-columbia-university-jewish-students-overblown-anti-semitism-fears-truth-vs-.html



















