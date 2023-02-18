BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️A ship with 25,000 tons of much needed Russian Wheat arrived in Havana.
⚡️A ship with 25,000 tons of Russian wheat arrived in Havana

Of course Russian wheat is GMO free. https://tass.com/economy/1577055

Russia ships about 25,000 tons of wheat to Cuba

From article:  "We regard the selfless assistance of the Russian government and people as invaluable, showing that the only way to resist the reality that’s been imposed on us is cooperation and mutual assistance," said Ana Teresita Gonzalez, Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade.

Last year, Russia also sent humanitarian supplies to the Caribbean country. A total of 83 tons of medicines and medical supplies arrived in Havana from Moscow in January 2022, and about 20,000 tons of wheat in April.

