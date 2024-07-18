Moment of destruction of the Ukrainian BEC unmanned drone boat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️It is reported that in the frame the moment of the destruction of the Ukrainian BEC, with the help of which an attempt was made to attack Sevastopol. Hit from Russian helicopter.
Ten unmanned boats heading towards Crimea were destroyed overnight in the Black Sea waters, reported the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Video shows one of the unmanned boats exploding near Sevastopol.