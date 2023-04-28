Revelation Ch. 21 Heaven as a Cube and the New Jerusalem (Catholic Apocalypse Part 15)

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Nov 16, 2016

As we move into chapter 21 of the Book of Revelation, we discover the New Jerusalem as a Perfect Bride for Christ and she is in the shape of a cube. Find out the liturgical significance of the cube and other symbolism by listening here.





This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.





To subscribe to the Taylor Marshall Show or download an audio version of this podcast please go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-taylor-marshall-podcast/id689871918?mt=2





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdCiuKVrzHA&list=PLveEuhpzPN5v3Y6PM5NFaSMpXA4eBIpAZ&index=16&pp=iAQB







