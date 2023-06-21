World Health Org Eyes GLOBAL DOMINATION: International Health Regs Will DESTROY Civil Liberties

Stew Peters Show





June 20, 2023





Australian attorney and journalist Tony Nikolic is here to talk about how new global health regulations will lead to complete totalitarianism during the next fake pandemic.

This is one of the greatest power grabs in the last 100 years.

Unelected bureaucrats are conspiring to destroy individual nation state autonomy and sovereignty.

The last three years during Covid tyranny was really just a trial run.

The next pandemic will be used to amass even more power and the people’s freedoms will be squashed.

We must push back and tell Congress to stop this liberty killing madness.

The W.H.O. should be declared a terrorist organization.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2vdrls-world-health-org-eyes-global-domination-international-health-regs-will-dest.html



