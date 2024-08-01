BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHY I ONLY TAKE PURE ANTI PARASITIC MEDICATIONS!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
242 views • 9 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Anti Parasitic Medications (Free Worldwide Shipping) - https://www.sacredpurity.com


WARNING NEVER INGEST FENBENDAZOLE HORSE PASTE! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3QAQXFN

Why I DO NOT Recommend Ingesting IVERMECTIN HORSE PASTE! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4b8c7DH

WARNING NEVER BUY OR INGEST NITAZOXANIDE (ALINIA) TABLETS! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3KgrZbq

WARNING NEVER BUY OR INGEST NITAZOXANIDE (ALINIA) ORAL SUSPENSION! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4ex9kpM

WARNING DO NOT INGEST PRAZIQUANTEL HORSE PASTE! - (EQUIMAX) - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bTThQ8

WARNING NEVER BUY OR INGEST PRAZIQUANTEL (BILTRICIDE) TABLETS! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3x4a4BI


My Albendazole Facebook Group:https://www.facebook.com/groups/albendazole/

My Fenbendazole Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/fenbendazolecancerbullet


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WHY I ONLY TAKE PURE ANTIPARASITIC MEDICATIONS!


I have made many videos in which I have discussed using a wide variety of different anti-parasitic medications, such as Albendazole, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole, Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Nitazoxanide.


And in this video, "WHY I ONLY TAKE PURE ANTIPARASITIC MEDICATIONS!" I share with you fully why I only ingest pure powder forms of any antiparasitic medication.


If you want to find out WHY, watch the video "WHY I ONLY TAKE PURE ANTIPARASITIC MEDICATIONS!" from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
fenbendazolehydroxychloroquineivermectindr thomas lodimebendazoleparasite detoxparasite cleansenitazoxanidealbendazoleanti parasitic medicationsdr thomas lodi parasite detoxdr thomas lodi parasiteswhy i only take pure anti parasitic medicationsparasite medicationnystatinfluconazoletriclabendazoletinidazole
