Transmuting the World Mind into a Fantasy Based Reality with Memes





Memes have been used and measured for a long time, and have been used as a tool to transmute the world mind into fantasy. Soylent Green is a movie that was also a meme and it is now creeping into the real world as part of daily life. Human fetal tissue is now commonly used in many popular products with unknown effects to follow. Is 10,000 Cannibals just a band name or echoing something more?





Episode 145 - January 2019





