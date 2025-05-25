BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
5th Seal Two Witnesses (Martyrs) 2025
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
45 views • 3 months ago

Since 1967, we're witnessed an anti-Messiah spirit arise and unite within Communists and radical Islam to fight against Western Civilization. Western civilization is falling. Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim's martyrdom are signs of a soon-coming greater martyrdom and the fall of Western Civilization. Even our moderate Muslim friends are noticing the radicalization of our youth against God, life and healthy societies. This is all part of the Fifth Seal of Revelation 6:9-11. This is our future. May God help us.

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationmartyrsend of days5th seal
