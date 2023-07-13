BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WARNING Lugols IODINE Can Make You DEFICIENT in SELENIUM!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
1
70 views • 07/13/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX
Why You Have HIGH TSH When Taking Iodine! - https://www.brighteon.com/e1da48b9-7b1c-4dac-8a78-7f49890df7eb

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


WARNING Lugols IODINE Can Make You DEFICIENT in SELENIUM!


Lugols Iodine is a supplementation form of the essential mineral Iodine which we all need to feel and function optimally and without enough of it consistently we will end up with a lot of iodine deficiency symptoms.


And one big thing people need to be aware of when supplementing with Lugols Iodine is that continually taking it with the parent nutrient to Iodine which is selenium will result in a person becoming deficient in selenium and this is something you do not want to have occur at ALL.


I have created this video to educate you on this fully "WARNING Lugols IODINE Can Make You DEFICIENT in SELENIUM! so you can make sure you do not make the mistake of taking Lugols Iodine without selenium.


If you want to learn about everything I have to share with you on this topic make sure to watch this video from start to finish.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
iodinelugols iodineiodine heavy metal detoxiodine detoxiodine benefitshow to safely take iodineiodine companion nutrientsiodine seleniumiodine mega doselugols iodine mega doselugols iodine seleniumlugols iodine companion nutrientswhy you need to take iodine and selenium on the same daywhy you need to take lugols iodine and selenium on the same dayiodine detox effectsiodine detox benefitshow to safely take lugols iodinewarning lugols iodine can make you selenium deficient
