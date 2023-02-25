"Lancets" - Russian made Drones - Continues to Delight with Unique Shots of the Destruction of Enemy Artillery.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Lancets", of course, is one of the main discoveries of the past year, which continues to delight with unique shots of the destruction of enemy artillery.
In February alone, and only by these Russian-made kamikaze drones, almost 40 units of enemy artillery of various types were destroyed in the direction of Kremennaya. More than two divisions.