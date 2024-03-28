Collapsed Bridge & Dollar Death 03/28/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lara Logan suspects that the Baltimore Bridge Collapse was an “absolutely brilliant strategic attack in terms of planning, timing and execution”. In other news, SWIFT is planning a new platform in the next one or two years. Around 90% of the world’s central banks are now exploring digital version of their currencies.
