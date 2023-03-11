How to live in an enlightened society

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless
How
is Life in an Enlightened
Society?
In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students with Suchada and Navasit
Do they use money?
Do they work?
Do they have a “reward” and“punish” system?
How do they educate children?
Do they live with Families?
Does this high consciousness society mingle with the lower consciousness ones?
Does it mean we go back to live:
a) closely with nature
b) more authenticity
c) being more creative
d) more diversity and less technology, less virtual?
This
video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond
limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as
a Divine Being having a Human experience!
If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video.
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.
Info
how to book a private
reading:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings
you can follow me at:
Astrology Blog:
https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/
Telegram: @KatharinaBless
Pearls of Wisdom (only my videos): https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
Silver Dove Network: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
Twitter: @katharinabless
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
Brighteon Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/silverdove
Rumble Videos: https://rumble.com/user/SilverDove11
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/@katharinabless5425
Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/katharina-bless-19177a17