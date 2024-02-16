Germs Don't Cause Disease with Andrew Kaufman, M.D

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrew Kaufman, MD
Feb 15, 2024
During my stay at Confluence, I had a great conversation with Luke Storey about my past and why I left the allopathic medical system, how I turned over a new leaf, and became a natural healing expert.
“Are psychiatric drugs really the cause of violent tendencies?”
“What are the most harmful effects of psychiatric drugs?”
“Why is the ‘bio-lab’ theory so beneficial for the medical establishment?”
Stick around until the very end, and find out the answers to these questions, and much more!
Check out Luke Storey’s website: https://www.lukestorey.com/lifestylistpodcast/522
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4djrd3-germs-dont-cause-disease-with-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html