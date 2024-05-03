Would Julian Assange’s Extradition Threaten Press Freedoms Worldwide - Director of the Whistleblower and Source Protection Program interview

May 3, 2024

As the world commemorates Press Freedom Day, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange remains detained in a high-security prison in the United Kingdom while the United States fights for his extradition. Assange faces 17 Espionage Act charges and a charge of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for publishing about 400,000 classified US military documents exposing potential US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. So what would Assange's prosecution mean for press freedom? This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to lawyer and director of the Whistleblower and Source Protection Program at ExposeFacts, Jesselyn Radack.

Adding...Cynthia, speaking of Whistleblowers, another at Boeing dies suddenly from a severe infection, posted May 2.

Another whistleblower about Boeing's problems suddenly died in the United States, writes the Seattle Times.

We are talking about auditor Joshua Dean, whom the publication calls “one of the first sources of leaks about the possible ignoring of manufacturing defects in the 737 Max model.”

He is 45 years old, he led a healthy lifestyle, did not complain about his health, but was admitted to the hospital with complaints of breathing problems, later he was diagnosed with a bacterial infection, then organ failure occurred, he “died after a short and sudden illness.”

In March, 62-year-old John Barnett, who worked at Boeing for half his life and had a history of reporting irregularities, was found dead in his van. Then they wrote that he inflicted a mortal wound on himself.

