Israeli's Celebrate Gaza Deaths

They are cheering on the death of children thinking they are the light of the world. What a contradiction! "Be careful, then, that the light within you is not darkness." Luke 11:35 Jesus is the light of the world the Bible says in John 8:12. These are a people who reject Jesus, therefore, they have no light.
