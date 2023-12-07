BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GOP Debate | Vivek Ramaswamy | Vivek dominates GOP debate with truth bombs; leaves Haley and Christie stuttering and speechless!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
42 views • 12/07/2023

Vivek Ramaswamy dominates GOP debate with truth bombs; leaves Haley and Christie speechless | More false flag evidence--top Israeli military officials met the night before October 7 to discuss likely attack but failed to alert Nova Festival security team | Tucker Carlson interview of Alex Jones will break the internet--drops today | Controlled opposition! House Republicans appear to be purposefully giving up majority with Kevin McCarthy retirement and George Santos ouster | Newly released FDA documents confirm agency knew COVID safety monitoring system was insufficient | another election nullified by court over fraudulent mail-in ballots.

paul davisuncancelledmorning news roundup
