Armageddon and the Second Beast
Daily Cross Ministries
Daily Cross Ministries
22 views • 03/12/2023

In this video the second beast from Revelation chapter 13 is shown how it is here now and how it ties to the little horn of the book of Daniel as well as in our world today.

If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes, offerings or contributions to: Daily Cross Ministries P.O. Box 241 Culleoka, Tn. 38451 And Thanks

Keywords
joel osteenpredestinationbilly grahamlecturethe antichristpontifex maximusrevelation 17daniel 5belshazzarthe second beast of revelation 13 the little horn in danielthe first beast of revelation 13the woman that rides the beastthe beast whose deadly wound was healedpagan romepriests of babylonthe sacrament of the masspope as the antichristroman catholic church is the woman that rides the beastlegs of ironfeat and toes of iron and clay
