JJ Carrell: Tens of Millions More Illegals in USA than Government Admits
TruNews
TruNews
207 views • 8 months ago

Rick Wiles has hosted this news commentary program for 25 years. For a quarter of a century, illegal immigration into the USA has been a recurring topic. Politicians, news media reporters, talk show hosts, and political activists often talk about the so-called border crisis. Rick concluded many years ago there is no crisis. It is a planned policy. Both political parties on in on the scheme. The only person in Washington who truly attempted to undo the policy was Donald Trump, and we see where that got him. He interfered in the grand plan to merge Canada, the USA, and Mexico into a borderless common market. Our guest was a US Border Patrol agent for nearly as long as Rick has been a talk show host. Mr. JJ Carrell recently retired after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. He served on the front line of the immigration war and witnessed the true policies of the US government. He wrote a book last year titled Invaded: The Intentional Destruction of the American Immigration System. It is available on Amazon.


Rick Wiles, JJ Carrell. Airdate 09/13/2024


