Red Reign - The Bloody Harvest of China’s Prisoners [2013 - Masha Savitz]

https://tv.faluninfo.net/red-reign-documentary-film https://vimeo.com/407792091
Red Reign exposes forced organ harvesting in China of prisoners of conscience, Falun Gong, who’s tenets are truth compassion and tolerance as told by Nobel Prize nominee, David Matas.
The film explores the involvement of the Western World, and the courageous doctors, politicians and lawyers around the world combating this atrocity which effects us all in ways we cant imagine.