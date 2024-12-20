Alex Newman: Shots, AMERICA First: Trouble, X22 Report: Debt Ceiling, Wendy Bell: Shutdown | EP1417 - Highlights Begin 12/20/2024 8:00 PM EST

https://rumble.com/v618p32-ep1417.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech

Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

Comment of the Day - Depompei:

https://rumble.com/v60wqtw-ep1416.html#comment-526822100

Comment of the Day - KRocky:

https://rumble.com/v60wqtw-ep1416.html#comment-526984955





*** :02

Alex Newman 12/20 - Leading Ob/Gyn Analyzes Vaccine Effects on Pregnant Women, Warns Against Shots

https://rumble.com/embed/v5yeob2/?pub=2trvx





***

AMERICA First 12/20 - Is Mike Johnson in trouble? Matt Boyle with Chris Stigall on AMERICA First

https://rumble.com/embed/v5yqb9k/?pub=2trvx





*** 2:12

X22 Report 12/20 - Ep. 3527a - Trump Is Now Pushing To Get Rid Of The Debt Ceiling, Soon People Will See The True Enemy

https://rumble.com/embed/v5yrlfn/?pub=2trvx





***

Wendy Bell Radio 12/20 - Congress Plays Shutdown Chicken

https://rumble.com/embed/v5ywcit/?pub=2trvx





*******************

Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider

https://www.quiverquant.com/





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



